IDF special forces find RPGs, weapons during Rafah raid

Soldiers from the IDF's elite Maglan unit discovered rocket propelled grenades (RPGs) during a raid on a building used by terrorists in Rafah, according to a statement by the military

The 162nd Division continues to advance in the area of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The fighters located terrorist infrastructure and weapons in the area since Sunday.

In central Gaza, the 99th Division encountered several terrorist snipers. Members of the 679th Brigade called in an airstrike that eliminated the terrorists. Another aerial assault killed Hamas operatives ready to use mortar fire against Israeli forces.

The Israel Air Force struck more than 50 targets including terrorist infrastructure, weapon and munition depots, buildings used by terrorists, and more.

This comes amid continued rocket and drone threats against northern Israel, with Hezbollah firing several rockets Monday morning. Over the Red Sea, Israeli forces using the Arrow missile defense system successfully intercepted a rocket fired at the southern port of Eilat, apparently launched by Yemen's Houthis.

