IDF Spokesperson: airstrikes on Hezbollah financial institutions imminent

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), announced on Sunday that airstrikes targeting Hezbollah's financial institutions in Lebanon are imminent, including in the capital, Beirut.

Hagari stated that the IDF's spokesperson in Arabic has issued immediate evacuation warnings for residents in the vicinity of 17 buildings in Beirut's southern suburb and the Beqaa Valley.

He urged residents to move away from these sites used to finance Hezbollah’s terrorist activities. “Anyone in the vicinity of these sites must move away from them immediately,” he stressed.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

This unprecedented announcement indicates that the Israeli military is expanding its operations beyond the usual border confrontations, now directly targeting infrastructure deep within Lebanon.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1848070347498930259 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Hagari confirmed that the airstrikes would commence in the coming hours and continue throughout the night.

Additionally, he revealed that in the following days, the IDF plans to expose how Iran finances Hezbollah’s operations by using civilian institutions and organizations as fronts. The situation remains tense as both Israel and Hezbollah prepare for further developments in this escalating conflict.