IDF Spokesperson: airstrikes on Hezbollah financial institutions imminent

Reports in Lebanon of an alleged Israeli attack in the Da'ahia area, while many additional areas were called to evacuate

 ■ 
17 buildings in Beirut's southern suburb and the Beqaa Valley evacuated, strikes in Beruit reported on October 20, 2024
Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), announced on Sunday that airstrikes targeting Hezbollah's financial institutions in Lebanon are imminent, including in the capital, Beirut.

Hagari stated that the IDF's spokesperson in Arabic has issued immediate evacuation warnings for residents in the vicinity of 17 buildings in Beirut's southern suburb and the Beqaa Valley. 

He urged residents to move away from these sites used to finance Hezbollah’s terrorist activities. “Anyone in the vicinity of these sites must move away from them immediately,” he stressed.

This unprecedented announcement indicates that the Israeli military is expanding its operations beyond the usual border confrontations, now directly targeting infrastructure deep within Lebanon. 

Hagari confirmed that the airstrikes would commence in the coming hours and continue throughout the night.

THE RUNDOWN | Sunday, October 20th 2024

Additionally, he revealed that in the following days, the IDF plans to expose how Iran finances Hezbollah’s operations by using civilian institutions and organizations as fronts. The situation remains tense as both Israel and Hezbollah prepare for further developments in this escalating conflict.

