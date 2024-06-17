The flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza remains hindered by logistical challenges, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari told i24NEWS on Monday.

Despite the establishment of a corridor to facilitate aid delivery, over 1,400 trucks loaded with essential supplies such as onions, rice, bananas, and coffee are currently held up at the Kerem Shalom checkpoint.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari, speaking to i24NEWS at the checkpoint, emphasized that the Israeli Defense Forces are committed to ensuring the delivery of aid to Gaza's civilians.

"We are providing all the intelligence and all the data that we have, including footage, including videos, including hardcore intelligence," Hagari said. "We will provide them everywhere we need, to the international community and the international courts, to show them the face of Hamas, what Hamas is doing using those places."

Hagari highlighted that the aid corridor, designed to expedite the delivery of humanitarian supplies, is part of Israel's efforts to distinguish between its fight against Hamas and the needs of Gaza's civilian population.

"We are providing and facilitating food for the people of Gaza," he stated, noting the difficulties posed by Hamas' tactics of using civilian areas as shields for their operations.

"[Hamas] was firing on Kerem Shalom, the place that is providing and facilitating food for the people of Gaza. He was firing next to the Rafah Crossing because he knew that those places are a human shield, an international shield for his terror machine and his whole philosophy and strategy from the beginning of the war, revealing it using hospitals, using UNRWA facilities to wage terror next to them, from them, underneath them. This is what Hamas has built," Hagari explained.

Despite these challenges, Hagari assured that the IDF is determined to dismantle Hamas' infrastructure while ensuring that aid reaches those in need.

"We will fight Hamas and we will make sure that we dismantle Hamas, although the complexity, and at the same time find solutions with the international community, with the international organizations, to make sure that the people of Gaza get their aid."

Currently, the humanitarian aid that has passed security inspections at Kerem Shalom is waiting to be transferred to the Gazan side of the border. However, the distribution process is significantly delayed due to the logistical limitations faced by international organizations operating in Gaza.

"Unfortunately, the distribution by international organizations is currently the biggest obstacle, as they lack the logistical capabilities to distribute the aid effectively," Hagari said, adding, "We are inspecting aid at a much larger capacity than they can distribute."