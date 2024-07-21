IDF strike against Houthis was conducted 'alone,' including in-flight refueling

The Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday that it's airstrike on Yemen's Hodeidah port was the longest-distance attack ever conducted by the military, which was conducted wholly through Israeli means.

Despite using Israeli capabilities, including refueling the fighter jets, the Israeli operation did rely on US CENTCOM coordination.

After nine months of Houthi attacks against Israel, the decision to strike back on Saturday was made after a deadly drone attack killed a civilian in Tel Aviv on Friday, the IDF said in a statement.

The drone early Friday was identified by long-range, but was seen as an immediate threat due to human error.

The decision to act in Yemen's Hodeida port was "crucial," the IDF said, relying on drills done in the past. The statement said other scenarios in other arenas are also being prepared for.

"We are facing a global threat," the IDF said. "We are dealing with it for nine months. We decided to retaliate. The harbor target was to hit terror activities there, nothing more than that."