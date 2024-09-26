IDF strike in Beirut targets commander of Hezbollah's air forces | LIVE BLOG

Meanwhile in Gaza seven Palestinian terrorists who took part in the Oct 7 massacre were eliminated

i24NEWS
1 min read
Explosion during an IDF attack in Dahiya, Beirut
Explosion during an IDF attack in Dahiya, Beirut

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday carried out an airstrike in Beirut targeting the head of Hezbollah’s aerial forces, defense sources said.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1839278704431661166

Hezbollah’s aerial division is responsible for operating the jihadist militia's vast array of drones, among others.

The IDF said it will provide further details on the operation. 

🚨Incoming rocket alert sirens blare in northern Israel, interceptions reported

