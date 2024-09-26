IDF strike in Beirut targets commander of Hezbollah's air forces | LIVE BLOG
Meanwhile in Gaza seven Palestinian terrorists who took part in the Oct 7 massacre were eliminated
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday carried out an airstrike in Beirut targeting the head of Hezbollah’s aerial forces, defense sources said.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1839278704431661166
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Hezbollah’s aerial division is responsible for operating the jihadist militia's vast array of drones, among others.
The IDF said it will provide further details on the operation.
🚨Incoming rocket alert sirens blare in northern Israel, interceptions reported
This article received 0 comments