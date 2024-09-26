IDF strike in Beirut targets commander of Hezbollah's air forces | LIVE BLOG

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday carried out an airstrike in Beirut targeting the head of Hezbollah’s aerial forces, defense sources said.

Hezbollah’s aerial division is responsible for operating the jihadist militia's vast array of drones, among others.

The IDF said it will provide further details on the operation.