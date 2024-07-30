IDF strike on Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut targets commander behind Majdal Shams attack

Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday confirmed it carried out an airstrike on a Hezbollah stronghold in Lebanon’s capital Beirut a short while ago.

According to the IDF, the strike targeted a Hezbollah commander responsible for the deadly rocket attack on Majdal Shams that killed 12 Druze children at a soccer field, as well as other deadly attacks on Israel.

Multiple news outlets named the terror chief targeted in the strike as Fuad Shukr, the commander of Hezbollah’s precision missile project.

A seasoned terrorist, Shukr is also sought by Washington for his role in the 1983 bombing of a US Marines barracks in Beirut.