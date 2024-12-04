Israel - Hamas War day 424: An Israeli attack on the central Gaza Strip's Bureij neighborhood left 12 allegedly dead, according to Palestinian reports.

A bomb factory was found in the heart of northern Gaza's Jabaliya, according to an IDF, which was uncovered by the 401st Armored Brigade.

Israel's security apparatus transferred to Jordan the bodies of two terrorists who entered the West Bank in October to carry out a terrorist attack.

