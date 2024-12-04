IDF strikes allegedly kill 12 in Gaza | LIVE BLOG
Palestinian reports said that an UNRWA school in the Bureij area of the Gaza Strip was hit
Israel - Hamas War day 424: An Israeli attack on the central Gaza Strip's Bureij neighborhood left 12 allegedly dead, according to Palestinian reports.
A bomb factory was found in the heart of northern Gaza's Jabaliya, according to an IDF, which was uncovered by the 401st Armored Brigade.
Israel's security apparatus transferred to Jordan the bodies of two terrorists who entered the West Bank in October to carry out a terrorist attack.
Report: Israel to send delegation to Cairo to negotiate ceasefire
Hamas, Fatah fail to establish joint administration for Gaza
Netanyahu to testify in corruption cases, asks for reduction in testimony
Russia accuses Ukraine of helping Syrian rebels
