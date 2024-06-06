IDF strikes Hamas compound located inside UNRWA school in Gaza

In the early hours of Thursday, Israeli Air Force fighter jets hit a Hamas terrorist compound that was located on the grounds of an UNRWA-run school in Nuseirat in central Gaza.

Acting on IDF and Internal Security Agency (Shin Bet) intelligence, the airstrike was targeting members of the Nukhba forces who took part in the October 7 massacre.

The IDF says that Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists exploited the area of the school to direct its terror activities and take shelter, including in the moments before they were eliminated in the strike.

The Israeli army says it took a number of steps to reduce the risk of harming civilians during the strike, including aerial surveillance.

Nonetheless, Gaza media reports that at least 32 people in total were killed in the strike who were seeking shelter in the school.