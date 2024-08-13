Israel - Hamas War day 312: Alerts were triggered by Hezbollah attacks overnight in northern Israel's Galilee region. No casualties were reported, with Israeli forces striking back against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

In a Reuters report, a high-ranking Iranian official confirmed that Israel waiting for a pending attack over the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is part of the psychological warfare being waged against the Jewish state. Israel has not taken responsibility for the killing.

Israel's army also said that it had attacked areas where rockets were launched from in the Gaza Strip, with troops continuing to push in the central and southern areas of the Palestinian enclave.

This comes as Israel marks the Tisha B'Av fast, which commemorates the destruction of the ancient First and Second Temples in Jerusalem.

