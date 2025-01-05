Israel - Hamas War day 457: The Israeli military struck military bases in Damascus, Syria, according to local reports.

This comes as Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Hezbollah to withdraw north of the Litani River in Lebanon during a visit to northern Israel. If the terror group does not, he said, there would be no more ceasefire.

Mossad chief David Barnea is expected to arrive in Qatar as talks continue on the ceasefire and hostage release deal.

To catch up on the updates from the weekend, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war