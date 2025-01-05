IDF strikes military bases in Syria - reports | LIVE BLOG
Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Hezbollah to withdraw north of the Litani River in Lebanon during a visit to northern Israel
Israel - Hamas War day 457: The Israeli military struck military bases in Damascus, Syria, according to local reports.
This comes as Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Hezbollah to withdraw north of the Litani River in Lebanon during a visit to northern Israel. If the terror group does not, he said, there would be no more ceasefire.
Mossad chief David Barnea is expected to arrive in Qatar as talks continue on the ceasefire and hostage release deal.
Netanyahu denies Hamas claims of submitting names of hostages to be released
