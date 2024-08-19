IDF strikes over 45 terror targets in Gaza, deadly Hezbollah drone strike kills soldier | LIVE BLOG
Israel targeted and killed the Hamas commander responsible for rockets launched earlier • Drone attack kills an IDF tracker wounds several others in northern Israel
Israel - Hamas War day 318: An Israeli tracker was killed in a drone attack in the Western Galilee, with several other soldiers wounded. Three of the five drones that crossed into Israel were intercepted by aerial defense, but two managed to get through.
In the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces targeted and killed a Hamas commander responsible for rocket launches. More than 45 airstrikes have pounded terrorist sites across the Palestinian enclave.
This comes as US State Secretary Antony Blinken is in Israel to push for a ceasefire deal and hostage release.
Hostage families thank Blinken for 'determination, commitment to return our loved ones'
🚨 Rocket sirens go off in Western Galilee region of northern Israel
Lebanese reports: Massive explosion in Beqaa Valley as 5 IDF missiles fired in airstrike against weapons warehouse
Paratroopers officer killed in friendly fire incident in Khan Yunis
IDF confirms: Lieutenant Shahar Ben Nun was killed fighting in the Gaza Strip
Reported IDF strike in southern Lebanon
Blinken meets Netanyahu, top Israeli officials amid push for ceasefire
Hamas, PIJ claim responsibility for Tel Aviv attack; Tel Aviv area on alert
IDF tracker killed in Hezbollah drone attack on Western Galilee
🚨 Rocket sirens sound in Margaliot, northern Israel