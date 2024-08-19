Israel - Hamas War day 318: An Israeli tracker was killed in a drone attack in the Western Galilee, with several other soldiers wounded. Three of the five drones that crossed into Israel were intercepted by aerial defense, but two managed to get through.

In the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces targeted and killed a Hamas commander responsible for rocket launches. More than 45 airstrikes have pounded terrorist sites across the Palestinian enclave.

This comes as US State Secretary Antony Blinken is in Israel to push for a ceasefire deal and hostage release.

