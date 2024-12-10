IDF strikes some 300 Syrian targets, destroying Assad's air force & navy

The Israel Air Force has carried out about 300 strikes in Syria over the last 48 hours, according to Israeli security sources on Tuesday. Most of the strikes targeted Syrian army bases, specifically air defense systems and ground-to-ground and ground-to-air missile stocks, as well as the Syrian army's air bases.

On Monday evening, two Syrian security sources told Reuters that IAF planes had hit at least three major Syrian army air bases housing dozens of helicopters and fighter jets. The air force also reportedly carried out several strikes on a research center in the suburbs of Damascus and on an electronic warfare center in the capital.

IDF spokesperson's unit

Meanwhile, the Israeli navy sank several Syrian military ships in their home port, with the IDF confirming that they had conducted a major operation overnight from Monday to Tuesday to destroy the Syrian fleet.

"The attack was carried out using navy missile ships, during which numerous Syrian ships carrying dozens of sea-sea missiles were destroyed in the Minet el-Beida region and in the port of Latakia," the Israeli army said. The operation was conducted to prevent the fleet's assets from "falling into the hands of hostile elements." Furthermore, Israeli tanks were located Tuesday morning only 12 miles southwest of Damascus. Israeli troops reached Qatana, 6 miles inside Syrian territory.

IDF Spokesperson

In a letter addressed to the United Nations Security Council, Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon described the military actions as "limited and temporary" measures necessary to deal with immediate threats to security.

"Israel does not intervene in the internal Syrian conflict," he clarified.