IDF strikes Syria overnight - reports; Hezbollah operative killed in airstrike | LIVE BLOG
Palestinian reports said that IDF troops had withdrawn from Khan Yunis after re-entering the southern Gazan city to root out terrorists that had re-established a hold
Israel - Hamas War day 298: Syrian reports said that Israel had launched an attack on the southeastern part of the country. The towns of Tel Jaiba and Tel Umm Khoran were struck, with two army bases allegedly hit.
Israeli forces had withdrawn from the southern Gazan city of Khan Yunis, according to Palestinian sources. Residents had begun returning to the areas where fighting took place.
Hamas, meanwhile, responded to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claim that they are the ones causing an impasse in negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage exchange. The terrorist organization said that it was Netanyahu who had foiled progress in the talks.
Hezbollah threatened to attack Israel back for every assault
IDF confirms Khan Yunis operation concluded, some 150 terrorists killed
