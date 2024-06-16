Two explosions reported off the coast of Yemen | LIVE UPDATES
White House national security adviser is to meet Qatar Prime Minister on Sunday
Day 254 of Israel at war: IDF spokesperson Avihai Adrei announced: "In ongoing efforts to increase humanitarian aid entering Gaza, discussions with the UN and international organizations have led to a decision to implement daily tactical suspensions of military operations."
These military pauses have come into effect as of Saturday, and will occur ever day from 8:00 to 19:00 along the route from Kerem Shalom crossing to the Salah al-Din axis and northward.
To catch up on the events from Saturday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war
Two reserve soldiers killed when tank bomb explodes in Gaza City
The Israeli army said this morning that Captain Eitan Koplovich, 28 of Jerusalem, and Sergeant Major Elon Waiss, 49 of Psagot, whose deaths were announced Saturday evening, were killed in combat. The two soldiers from the 129th Battalion of the 8th Brigade were killed in a bomb explosion on their tank. During the battle, two other soldiers from the same battalion were seriously injured.
Red Sea: Ship reports two explosions off Yemen, no casualties
The UK Maritime Trade Operations Agency (UKMTO) said it had received a report from a ship sailing approximately 74 kilometers south of the Yemeni port town of Al Mukha of two explosions near the vessel. “The crew was not injured and the ship continued towards its destination.”
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1802194338543259809
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
The IDF has begun implementing daily 'tactical pauses' in military activity in southern Gaza to support humanitarian aid flow
The IDF announces the names of 6 fallen soldiers from two separate incidents in the Gaza Strip
Over the weekend, two separate incidents unfolded in Gaza: an explosion in the south that claimed the lives of 8 IDF soldiers, and another incident in the north which resulted in the loss of 2