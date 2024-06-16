Day 254 of Israel at war: IDF spokesperson Avihai Adrei announced: "In ongoing efforts to increase humanitarian aid entering Gaza, discussions with the UN and international organizations have led to a decision to implement daily tactical suspensions of military operations."

These military pauses have come into effect as of Saturday, and will occur ever day from 8:00 to 19:00 along the route from Kerem Shalom crossing to the Salah al-Din axis and northward.

