IDF takes out 2 senior Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza | LIVE BLOG

IDF takes out 2 senior Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza

One of the eliminated jihadists took part in the Oct 7 attack

Israeli forces eliminated two senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists in Gaza on Saturday. The attack's main target was Abdullah Khattab, the commander of PIJ's South Deir al-Balah Battalion, a senior commander responsible for sending jihadists into Israel in the October 7 massacre. Also taken out in the strike was Hatem Abu al-Jadayan, the commander of the East Deir al-Balah Battalion, who orchestrated attacks against IDF troops during the ongoing war. 

