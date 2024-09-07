IDF takes out 2 senior Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza | LIVE BLOG

Israeli forces eliminated two senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists in Gaza on Saturday. The attack's main target was Abdullah Khattab, the commander of PIJ's South Deir al-Balah Battalion, a senior commander responsible for sending jihadists into Israel in the October 7 massacre. Also taken out in the strike was Hatem Abu al-Jadayan, the commander of the East Deir al-Balah Battalion, who orchestrated attacks against IDF troops during the ongoing war.

