IDF targeted Izz al-Din al-Haddad, leader of Hamas military wing and one of October 7 architects

Joint Statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz:

"Under the instructions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, the IDF has just carried out a strike in Gaza targeting arch-terrorist Izz al-Din al-Haddad — the leader of the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization and one of the architects of the October 7 massacre.

Al-Haddad was responsible for the murder, abduction, and harm inflicted on thousands of Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers.

He held our hostages in brutal captivity, directed terrorist operations against our forces, and refused to implement the agreement led by U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at dismantling Hamas and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip.

The IDF and the Shin Bet are effectively implementing the government’s policy of not tolerating threats and preemptively thwarting our enemies. We will continue to act with strength and determination against everyone who took part in the October 7 massacre.

This is a clear message to all those seeking our destruction: sooner or later, Israel will reach you."