IDF targets Hamas operatives in Khan Younis school airstrike

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed targeting a group of Hamas operatives at the al-Hasna school in Khan Younis, located in southern Gaza.

According to IDF sources, the school was being utilized by Hamas as a command center where operatives orchestrated numerous attacks against Israeli forces within the Gaza Strip.

The targeted strike involved both fighter jets and drones, with the IDF emphasizing the precision and careful planning of the operation.

"The strike was carefully planned and carried out," an IDF spokesperson stated, highlighting the use of precision munitions aimed at minimizing harm to civilians.

IDF Spokesperson

The IDF further elaborated that the operatives at the al-Hasna school were actively engaged in planning, directing, and executing attacks, making the location a critical operational hub for Hamas activities in the region.