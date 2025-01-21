IDF tells Gazan residents they can return north – if Hamas abides by ceasefire agreement | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 473: "If Hamas abides by the agreement - from next week, the residents of the Gaza Strip will be able to return north," IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a statement.

To clarify "misunderstandings," he warned them not to approach IDF troops, to avoid moving to northern Gaza, avoid approaching the Philadelphi Corridor, and to avoid sea activities such as fishing, swimming, and diving. He stressed that approaching Israeli territory and the buffer zone would put their lives at risk. If Hamas abides by the agreement, Adraee said, residents of northern Gaza will be able to return starting next week.

