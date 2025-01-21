IDF tells Gazan residents they can return north – if Hamas abides by ceasefire agreement | LIVE BLOG
The Israeli army Arabic spokesperson advised Gazan residents to avoid areas where troops are positioned
Israel - Hamas War day 473: "If Hamas abides by the agreement - from next week, the residents of the Gaza Strip will be able to return north," IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a statement.
To clarify "misunderstandings," he warned them not to approach IDF troops, to avoid moving to northern Gaza, avoid approaching the Philadelphi Corridor, and to avoid sea activities such as fishing, swimming, and diving. He stressed that approaching Israeli territory and the buffer zone would put their lives at risk. If Hamas abides by the agreement, Adraee said, residents of northern Gaza will be able to return starting next week.
Israel launches counterterrorism ops in Jenin, airstrike on vehicle reported
The Israel Defense Forces said it had launched a counterterrorism operation in Jenin, the northern West Bank, in collaboration with the Shin Bet security agency.
This comes as Palestinian reports said that an airstrike had targeted a vehicle in the area.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said one person was killed as a result of the Israeli strikes in Jenin.