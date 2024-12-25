The Israeli army is reportedly planning on constructing an additional strategic corridor somewhere in the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli channel N12 said on Tuesday. The Washington Post, on the other hand, provided somewhat different information on Monday, supported by satellite images, suggesting that a corridor had been built further south. Either location resembles the Israel Defense Forces Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza, as part of broader efforts to reshape the operational landscape.

The construction of the Neztarim Corridor, a 4-mile road linking Kibbutz Be'eri to the Gazan coast, plays a key role in facilitating military mobility. The activities of the IDF along the corridor involve a mixture of defensive measures and targeted offensives designed to dismantle Hamas's infrastructure and combat the remaining enemy forces concentrated in the city of Gaza.

Oren Cohen/Flash90

Satellite images and verified videos reveal widespread destruction in northern regions, including Jabaliya, Beit Lahiya, and Beit Hanoun, according to US media. Although the IDF has not officially confirmed these activities, they seem to be part of a strategy to expand a strategic axis extending from the Mediterranean coast to the border barrier. Analysts have compared the development of the corridor to buffer zone strategies implemented in other conflict-prone regions, noting differences in scale and urban density.

In response to international concerns raised by these constructions, the IDF emphasized its commitment to targeting "exclusively military objectives" and to taking measures to minimize damage to civilians. These measures include evacuation orders and the maintenance of humanitarian corridors.

From a strategic standpoint, the construction of these corridors is considered an integral part of efforts to establish a buffer zone in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. Israeli officials have described these measures as essential for preventing Hamas from using returning civilians as human shields, securing Israeli localities, and mitigating future threats.