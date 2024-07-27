IDF to evacuate Khan Younis again after Hamas terrorists reembed in humanitarian area

The Israeli military on Saturday issued fresh evacuation orders to Gazans in the southern city of Khan Younis, citing intelligence that Hamas terrorists have reembedded themselves the designated humanitarian zone.

An Israel Defense Forces press release detailed the adjustments to the boundaries of the humanitarian zone, calling on Palestinians sheltering in the area to temporarily relocate to the adapted zone in al-Mawasi.

The IDF warned that it will unleash forceful strikes against Hamas operatives and infrastructure in the area.