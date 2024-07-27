IDF to evacuate Khan Younis again after Hamas terrorists reembed in humanitarian area
The IDF warns it will unleash forceful strikes against Hamas operatives and infrastructure in the area
The Israeli military on Saturday issued fresh evacuation orders to Gazans in the southern city of Khan Younis, citing intelligence that Hamas terrorists have reembedded themselves the designated humanitarian zone.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1817132709258399928
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
An Israel Defense Forces press release detailed the adjustments to the boundaries of the humanitarian zone, calling on Palestinians sheltering in the area to temporarily relocate to the adapted zone in al-Mawasi.
The IDF warned that it will unleash forceful strikes against Hamas operatives and infrastructure in the area.
🚨 Rocket sirens go off in northern Israel
IDF airstrike targeted a Hamas command center in a school in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, the Israeli military says.