IDF to release to bereaved families recordings of all October 7 victims

The Israeli military announced Wednesday that it will grant bereaved families of civilians and soldiers killed on the Hamas-led massacre of October 2023, access to their loved ones' recordings.

This comes after the story broke on i24NEWS, while families of the army's border observers and fallen soldiers raising voices to demand the recordings. The Israel Defense Forces affirmed it will transfer them after the established military procedure is completed.

The IDF statement also wrote: "The head of the IDF's Manpower Directorate, Major General Dado Bar Kalifa, ordered all bereaved families, whose loved ones fell, to be able to listen to the last recorded voices on the IDF communication network before the morning of October 7, according to the established process."

In addition, the IDF apologized for its conduct towards the bereaved families. "The IDF is committed to the bereaved families and regrets the manner in which things have been conducted so far – the IDF will continue to accompany them and act with transparency and listen to them," the IDF said in a statement.

On Tuesday night, the IDF invited bereaved families of some Golani fighters who fell in battles along the border that fateful day to listen to their loved ones' recordings.