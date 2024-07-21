IDF to vaccinate soldiers against polio virus after outbreak

The Israel Defense Forces said it will execute a large-scale vaccination of its troops, both regular and reserve forces, in the wake of reports of the polio virus in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement on Sunday.

After sampling various areas where remnants of the virus were discovered in drinking water, the IDF and Health Ministry will conduct the vaccination, which will be done gradually as the soldiers rotate in and out of affected areas.

Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said that a soldier who does not want to be vaccinated will not be forced to do so.

Efforts are also being made with various humanitarian organizations to bring vaccines into Gaza for the population there. Since the beginning of the war, in collaboration with international organizations, about 300,000 polio vaccines have been brought into the Palestinian enclave.

These days, the Government Coordinator in the Territories, Major General Ghassan Alian, is in contact with the international community to enable the entry of additional polio vaccine doses for the residents of Gaza.