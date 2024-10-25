IDF transfers 23 Gazan patients, mostly children, to active hospitals

Israeli forces transfered 23 Gazan patients, mostly children, along with 26 chaperones from the Kamal Adwan Hospital to active hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

The transfer was made in 5 ambulances and accompanied by 4 UN vehicles in coordination with WHO and UNICEF. The transfer was carried out following the IDF request, in coordination with the international community and the health system officials, to safely evacuate the hospitals in the area in order to maintain the security of the residents alongside the humanitarian evacuation routes and the active medical centers in the Gaza Strip.

Simultaneously, fuel was delivered to the Kamal Adwan Hospital through the transfer of a fuel truck for the operation of the hospital's essential services. Alongside this, and as part of the medical response to the northern Gaza Strip, 180 blood units and a truckload of medical equipment donated by UNICEF and the World Health Organization were transferred to the hospital.

The IDF said in a statement released Friday that it continues to act in accordance with international law in order to allow and facilitate humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip, particularly in the field of medicine. It does so through COGAT's Coordination and Liaison Administration (CLA) for Gaza and the activities of the 162nd Division forces in the Jabaliya area.