Day 408 of Israel - Hamas War: Israeli ground forces reached their deepest point in Lebanon since the start of the ground operation in the country six weeks ago before pulling back Saturday after battles with Hezbollah, reported Lebanese state media cited by AP.

This comes as Lebanese and Hezbollah officials study a draft proposal presented by the United States on ending the war.

The IDF is troops are said to have briefly captured a strategic hill in the southern village of Chamaa, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the border, said the state-run National News Agency.

