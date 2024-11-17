IDF troops at deepest point in Lebanon since ground op - report | LIVE BLOG

According to Gaza reports, the IDF struck targets in central and southern Strip

Matthias InbarAriel Oseran ■ Matthias InbarAriel Oseran
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
Video poster
Live
EN LIVE ARTICLEarticle 27

Day 408 of Israel - Hamas War: Israeli ground forces reached their deepest point in Lebanon since the start of the ground operation in the country six weeks ago before pulling back Saturday after battles with Hezbollah, reported Lebanese state media cited by AP.

This comes as Lebanese and Hezbollah officials study a draft proposal presented by the United States on ending the war.

The IDF is troops are said to have briefly captured a strategic hill in the southern village of Chamaa, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the border, said the state-run National News Agency.

To catch up on the updates from Saturday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war

IDF orders evacuation from Beirut’s Haret Hreik - report

Sirens sound in Acre and surrounding areas, northern Israel

Sirens sound in Nahal Oz, community near Gaza Strip

IDF reported intercepting the drone

IDF confirms identifying 'a suspicious aerial target infiltrated into Israeli territory,' asks the public to follow the Home Front guidelines

Sirens sound in Yavne and Kfar HaNagid, central Israel

'Tens' reported killed in Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza - local reports

Strikes reported in Lebanese capital of Beirut

Israeli military issues new evacuation orders for three buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs

This article received 0 comments

Comments