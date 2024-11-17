IDF troops at deepest point in Lebanon since ground op - report | LIVE BLOG
According to Gaza reports, the IDF struck targets in central and southern Strip
Day 408 of Israel - Hamas War: Israeli ground forces reached their deepest point in Lebanon since the start of the ground operation in the country six weeks ago before pulling back Saturday after battles with Hezbollah, reported Lebanese state media cited by AP.
This comes as Lebanese and Hezbollah officials study a draft proposal presented by the United States on ending the war.
The IDF is troops are said to have briefly captured a strategic hill in the southern village of Chamaa, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the border, said the state-run National News Agency.
IDF orders evacuation from Beirut’s Haret Hreik - report
Sirens sound in Acre and surrounding areas, northern Israel
Sirens sound in Nahal Oz, community near Gaza Strip
IDF reported intercepting the drone
IDF confirms identifying 'a suspicious aerial target infiltrated into Israeli territory,' asks the public to follow the Home Front guidelines
Sirens sound in Yavne and Kfar HaNagid, central Israel
'Tens' reported killed in Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza - local reports
Strikes reported in Lebanese capital of Beirut
Israeli military issues new evacuation orders for three buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs