IDF troops kill 30 terrorists in Rafah, dozens in Shujaiya operations

Israeli forces have killed more than 30 terrorists in the Rafah area and dozens of terrorists in Shujaiya in the past day, according to the Israel Defense Forces spokesperson's unit on Monday.

The 162nd Divison collaborated with the Air Force to eliminate more than 30 terrorists in Rafah. The troops discovered tunnel shafts and confiscated weapons and munitions in raids.

Two launch sites ready to fire rockets into Israel were destroyed by air in the southern Khan Yunis and central Gaza City.

The 98th Division operating in Shujaiya continued operations, eliminating dozens of terrorists posing a threat to Israeli forces with anti-tank rockets.

Numerous terror targets were targeted and destroyed by fighter jets and other aircraft.

In one airstrike in southern Gaza, a Hamas sniper was killed after guidance from ground forces who identified him.