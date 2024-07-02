IDF: Two reservists killed fighting in central Gaza

The Israeli army said two reservist soldiers were killed on Monday, naming Master Sergeant (res.) Nadav Elchanan Knoller and Major (res.) Eyal Avnion.

In the same incident in the central Gaza Strip, another reservist soldier from their unit was seriously wounded. A separate incident in southern Gaza seriously wounded another reservist.

The deaths bring the death toll from the Gazan ground operations up to 316.

