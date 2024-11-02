IDF uncovers Hamas weapons plant Hamas under central Gaza

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops uncovered and demolished a large weapons manufacturing facility operated by Hamas in a tunnel underneath the central Gaza Strip.

The tunnel network was located in the heart of a civilian population, near Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood, the IDF said in a statement.

In the tunnel, Israeli soldiers found lathes, and hundreds of components used to build rockets, grenades and mortars. They also found diving equipment which would have been used by armed jihadists to infiltrate Israel via the sea.