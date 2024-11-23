IDF uses banker busters in strike targeting another top Hezbollah official

A large-scale Israeli airstrike hitting an eight storey building in central Beirut building targeted top Hezbollah commander Muhammad Haydar, reports said. It was not immediately clear whether Haydar was killed in the strike. Lebanese officials said at least 11 people were killed in the strike.

Reports said bunker-buster bombs appeared to have been used in the strike, which came as the Israeli fighter jets carried out several rounds of strikes on Hezbollah targets in the jihadist group's Dahiyah stronghold in Beirut’s south.