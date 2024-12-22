Israel - Hamas War day 443: The BBC reported that 20 Palestinian terrorists in Israeli prisons will be released for every female soldier returned to Israel in a potential ceasefire and hostage release deal in the Gaza Strip.

After escalating its attacks against Israel in the past week, the Houthi's foreign minister threatened to act against any country that supports Israel.

In a visit to an outpost in southern Lebanon, Defense Minister Israel Katz said the IDF has "pulled out the snake's teeth and, if Hezbollah does not withdraw beyond the Litani and tries to violate the ceasefire, we will crush its head."

