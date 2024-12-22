If Hezbollah if doesn't withdraw, IDF will 'crush its head,' threatens Israel Katz | LIVE BLOG
A report in Egyptian media said Hamas has transferred a list of 34 hostages to be released in the first stage of a ceasefire • Defense Minister Israel Katz visited an IDF outpost in southern Lebanon
Israel - Hamas War day 443: The BBC reported that 20 Palestinian terrorists in Israeli prisons will be released for every female soldier returned to Israel in a potential ceasefire and hostage release deal in the Gaza Strip.
After escalating its attacks against Israel in the past week, the Houthi's foreign minister threatened to act against any country that supports Israel.
In a visit to an outpost in southern Lebanon, Defense Minister Israel Katz said the IDF has "pulled out the snake's teeth and, if Hezbollah does not withdraw beyond the Litani and tries to violate the ceasefire, we will crush its head."
Wife of Bashar al-Assad's requests divorce - unconfirmed reports
Israel's plan to strike Houthis amid shift in US strategy
IDF's COGAT facilitates over 1,000 humanitarian aid trucks to Gaza last week
90% of 3-stage ceasefire, hostage release deal completed - reports
