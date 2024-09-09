The chairman of the National Unity party, Benny Gantz, said on Monday that the time has come for action in the north, speaking at a Middle East summit.

"The time of the north has come, and actually I think we are late on this," Gantz said at the annual Middle East American Dialogue meeting held in Washington, DC.

"This war has shown that we need to increase military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Iran, and that we cannot accept an agreement that only addresses nuclear issues," he said.

"In Gaza, we have crossed a decisive point of the campain," he added. "We can conduct anything we want in Gaza. We should seek to have a deal to get out our hostages but if we cannot in the coming time, a few days or few weeks, or whatever it is, we should go up north."

Gantz also met with met on Monday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken while in Washington, DC.

He reportedly told Blinken that there is widespread support both in the Knesset and among the Israeli public for the plan to bring back the kidnapped soldiers that is on the table, and that Netanyahu will also have a political safety net to implement it.

After long months that Hamas did not accept the ceasefire deal proposal, the world is expected to support Israel in increasing the civilian and military pressure in Gaza, Gantz said. This is what led to the first kidnapping deal, he added, and this is also what will hasten Hamas's decision.