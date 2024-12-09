Indictments filed against Hamas terrorists apprehended in Gaza

Indictments were filed on Monday against Hamas terrorists who were apprehended from the Gaza Strip, according to a police statement.

The individuals were charged with membership in a terrorist organization, intent to carry out attacks against Israeli civilians and security forces, bringing enemy funds into Gaza, and more related charges.

This is the first time such indictments have been filed in an Israeli court in the framework of the Swords of Iron war.

The senior Hamas members were arrested in March, including 44-year-old Mahmoud Qawasmeh, 45-year-old Omar Asida, and 46-year-old Ali Hamdallah. All three were former residents of the West Bank who were released as part of the Gilad Schalit deal in 2011 and deported to Gaza.

The investigation of the suspects gathered a great deal of investigative material, indicating that after their deportation to Gaza, the three suspects joined Hamas' West Bank Headquarters and served in a number of senior positions there. The headquarters is suspected of being the body that initiated, recruited, financed, planned, and equipped many terrorists and terror attacks in the West Bank in recent years.

The suspects admitted to having been part of the headquarters. Hundreds of testimonies were taken that, in addition to material evidence, indicates that the three suspects were involved in hundreds of planned attacks in the West Bank, including some 120 that were directly directed and operated by the suspects.

The detention of the three suspects was extended from time to time, and upon completion of the investigation, the indictments were filed.

West Bank District Superintendent Moshe Pinchi called it an "important national investigation ​​that has matured today into indictments." He said it "joins thousands of complex investigations of Hamas terrorists that the West Bank District's investigators have been conducting in cooperation with the Shin Bet security agency since the beginning of the Swords of Iron War."

Pinchi added that finally, Israel's law enforcement will "bring justice on behalf of the victims of terrorism."