Intelligence docs revealed detailed plans for October 7th Hamas attack

Intelligence documents obtained by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have revealed that detailed plans for the October 7th massacre were known to Israeli intelligence officials weeks before the attack.

According to reports by Kan, the Gaza Division and the Intelligence Corps had these documents, which outlined the minute-by-minute details of the planned assault.

Security officials confirmed that the document, titled "End-to-end detailed raid training," was circulated among the top intelligence echelons, including the Gaza Division.

The documents described a series of exercises conducted by Hamas elite units, practicing raids on military posts and kibbutzim, kidnapping soldiers and civilians, and specific instructions on handling and guarding hostages once they were brought into Gaza.

The document outlined the initial step of creating breaches in a dummy IDF post constructed in Gaza, mirroring those in the Gaza border area. This exercise was executed by four companies, each assigned a different post to breach.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Further details revealed that Southern Command and Gaza Division intelligence were aware of the specifics of Hamas' kidnapping plans, including conditions for holding hostages and instructions for extreme situations, including potential execution conditions.

Despite the detailed knowledge, the assessment that Hamas aimed to kidnap between 200 and 250 soldiers and civilians, including women and children, was reportedly overlooked.