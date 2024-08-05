Iran 'not interested' in escalation, 'but it is necessary to punish Israel'

"Tehran is not interested in escalating the regional conflicts, but it is necessary to punish Israel," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said at a press conference on Monday.

Iran has been threatening to attack Israel since the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week, blaming the Jewish state for the attack. Jerusalem has not commented on his killing.

The attack came a day after Israel said it had launched an airstrike last Tuesday against Hezbollah's military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut, Lebanon.

US Secretary of State Blinken reportedly warned G7 countries that the attack may come in the next 24 hours.

According to Intel Sky, a group that tracks aircraft, Iran is preparing its air corridor both defensively and offensively.

Iran attacked Israel on April 13 with a massive UAV and missile attack, with only one person seriously wounded thanks to Israel's robust air defenses and the assistance of the US and regional allies.

While a similar attack on an even larger scale is expected, Blinken has stressed it is still uncertain what form the assault would assume. The US has voiced fears that an Iranian attack could pull the region into a wider war.