Iran says Sinwar killing will ignite new wave of 'resistance'

Iran's top diplomat on Friday took to social media to mourn the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar by Israeli soldiers.

"Martyrs live forever, and the cause for liberation of Palestine from occupation is more alive than ever," wrote Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, adding that the jihadist kingpin's death will only serve to further his cause.

Sinwar, the architect of the October 7 massacres, was killed by Israeli troops in the southern Gazan city of Rafah on Wednesday.