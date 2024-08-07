Iranian president pleads with Khamenei to to prevent war with Israel - report

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian implored Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to avoid war by attacking Israel, according to a report Wednesday in the Saudi Arabian-affiliated Iran International.

Warning of the potential devastation to his promising presidency as a perceived reformer, Pezeshkian noted that an Israeli attack could severely disrupt the country’s infrastructure and lead to a collapse.

Iran has threatened to respond harshly to the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, who was visiting for Pezeshkian’s inauguration. Iran has blamed Israel, even though Israel has not commented on the attack.

According to Iranian sources speaking on condition of anonymity, Khamenei was noncommittal during the meeting with the president.

Pezeshkian said he was motivated to his position out of national interest, and not out of ignorance in military matters. He noted that an attack that would plunge Iran into war would further expand the gulf between the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the populace.

Despite the alleged comments made in private, in public Pezeshkian has said Iran has a right to defend itself.

“Iran reserves the right to give an appropriate response,” he told French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday.

“Iran is by no means seeking to expand the scope of the crisis in the region, but this regime will certainly receive a response for its crimes and arrogance,” he said in a meeting with Russian security official Sergei Shoigu on Monday.