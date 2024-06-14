IDF continues ops in Rafah, central and northern Gaza | LIVE UPDATES

Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq says it launched drones at the Ramat David air base; there have been no other reports of such attack

Matthias Inbar
1 min read
Day 252 of Israel at war: Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed the drone attack the Ramat David air base in northern Israel. There were no reports of such attacks on the base or warning sirens reported by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Homefront Command.

As hostilities at the Israel-Lebanon border intensify, rocket alert sirens sounded in northern Israel at 6:30 a.m. and 7:09 a.m. (local time).

IDF continues operations in Rafah, central and northern Gaza

The Israeli military reported killing several terrorists in the ongoing operation in Rafah in southern Gaza as well as locating weapons and underground tunnel shafts. In one incident, the IAF airstrike killed a terrorist who is said to have approached the Israeli troops.

IDF troops in Gaza, June 14.

In northern Gaza, the IDF stroke a launch site of the projectile fired towards southern Israel earlier on Thursday.

In the central Strip, Israeli fighter jet struck a terrorist structure in the area of Zeitoun and "a terrorist cell operating in the area."

IDF troops in Gaza, June 14.

Hamas official says ‘no one has any idea' how many hostages are still alive

