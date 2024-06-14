Day 252 of Israel at war: Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed the drone attack the Ramat David air base in northern Israel. There were no reports of such attacks on the base or warning sirens reported by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Homefront Command.

As hostilities at the Israel-Lebanon border intensify, rocket alert sirens sounded in northern Israel at 6:30 a.m. and 7:09 a.m. (local time).

To catch up on the events from Thursday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war