Iraqi pro-Iran militias threaten Saudi Arabia, alleging assistance to Israel - report

Pro-Iranian militias operating in Iraq hinted on Monday that they would take aggressive action against Saudi Arabia because of alleged assistance provided to Israel, according to the Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper.

Firas al-Yasser a member of the Iraqi Hezbollah al-Nujaba faction of the Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq, told the paper that militias have shifted their focus on Saudi Arabia after intelligence received indicating the kingdom provided assistance to Israel, specifically against the Houthis in Yemen.

Yasser also said that the US wants to discuss with Iraqi officials how to combat pro-Iranian Shi'ite militias active in Iraq, particularly over their increased role in the Israel-Hamas war.

Visits from senior delegations to Iraq to discuss an eventual withdrawal of the US from the country are a waste of time because the US does not want to leave Iraq, the report said.

Iranian-backed militias in Iraq are considering renewing attacks on US bases and interests. Washington even told Iraq's government that it does not want to leave Iraq, the report said, particularly after the attacks of Iran-backed Shi'ite militias – from Iraq to Yemen and Lebanon.