IRGC general killed in reported Israeli strike near Syria's Aleppo

The strike is said to have occurred just after midnight and resulted in the deaths of 17 people

Syrian security forces and civil defense workers gather next of a building that was destroyed by alleged Israeli airstrikes in Homs, SyriaSANA via AP

An alleged Israeli airstrike near the Syrian city of Aleppo early Monday has reportedly killed Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) General Saeed Abiyar, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news outlet. 

Tasnim described Abiyar as an adviser—a term commonly used for all its military personnel in Syria. 

The New York Times reports that Abiyar was a member of the IRGC’s elite Quds Force and had been stationed in Syria since 2012.

The alleged airstrikes are part of a series of Israeli operations in the region, targeting what it claims are Iranian military assets and proxies in Syria. 

These actions are aimed at preventing Iran from establishing a permanent military foothold in the country, which Israel views as a significant security threat.

