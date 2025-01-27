Israel: 8 of 33 hostages to be released in 1st ceasefire stage dead

According to David Mencer, spokesperson for the Israeli government, eight of the 33 hostages mentioned in the first phase of the agreement have died. Hamas has indicated that the other 25 are alive.

This announcement comes after Israel received a list detailing the status of the hostages from Hamas. Seven of the 33 concerned hostages have already been released, and the next releases are scheduled for Thursday and Saturday.

The question of the hostages' survival in the Gaza Strip has prompted their families to exert constant pressure on the Israeli government to reach an agreement, fearing that time is running out.

Of the 251 people kidnapped during the attack on October 7, 2023, 87 remain in Gaza, including at least 34 bodies of people confirmed dead by the IDF. Hamas also holds two Israeli civilians who entered the Gaza Strip in 2014 and 2015, as well as the body of a soldier killed in 2014. The body of another soldier, also killed in 2014, was recovered in the territory this month.