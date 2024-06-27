Israel - Hamas War day 265: Syrian state media reported that an Israeli air strike overnight on multiple locations south of Damascus resulted in the deaths of two individuals and the injury of a regime soldier, according to a military source.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that the strikes targeted sites linked to Hezbollah and Iranian militias near the Sayyida Zeinab area in the Damascus countryside.

Additionally, explosions were reported at the Tal Sahn radar site in the eastern countryside of Suwayda.

