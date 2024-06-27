Israeli airstrikes in Syria kills two, wounds soldier | LIVE UPDATES
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told allies on Wednesday that the UAE and Egypt have agreed in principal to take part in a post-war security force in Gaza
Israel - Hamas War day 265: Syrian state media reported that an Israeli air strike overnight on multiple locations south of Damascus resulted in the deaths of two individuals and the injury of a regime soldier, according to a military source.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that the strikes targeted sites linked to Hezbollah and Iranian militias near the Sayyida Zeinab area in the Damascus countryside.
Additionally, explosions were reported at the Tal Sahn radar site in the eastern countryside of Suwayda.
Western countries exploring Lebanese coast for sites to evacuate citizens if war breaks out - report
Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas may visit Moscow in August - Russian media reports
IDF soldier killed, 16 more wounded in Jenin counter-terrorism operation
The operation targeted Hamas infrastructure and aimed to arrest terrorists and dismantle terror networks
IDF announces death of Captain Alon Sacgiu, killed during operational activity in Jenin
IDF targets Hamas operatives in Khan Younis school airstrike
The targeted strike involved both fighter jets and drones, with the IDF emphasizing the precision and careful planning of the operation
IDF confirms counter-terror operation in the Jenin area
The mission was to arrest terrorists and to destroy terror infrastructure. During the operation, IEDs were activated on the IDF forces.
Palestinians say 25 people were arrested overnight across the West Bank. In Jenin, at least 8 suspects were arrested, including a senior Fatah member Jamal Hawail.
Robert Kraft donates $1 Million to Yeshiva University after ditching Columbia
Gallant says Israel can send Lebanon "back to Stone Age," prefers diplomacy
"We do not want war, but we are preparing for every scenario," Gallant stated to reporters
U.S. House Speaker: I support Louisiana's Ten Commandments law
The controversial law is currently under scrutiny after families, including a jewish one, have sued saying it is unconstitutional
Egypt and the United Arab Emirates are willing to join a post-war security force in Gaza, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed regional counterparts during his recent visit, according to three officials familiar with the discussions who spoke to The Times of Israel on Tuesday
The US is actively seeking to enlist Arab allies for this initiative as it prepares its plan for Gaza's post-war governance, despite the ongoing lack of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.