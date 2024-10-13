Gallant says Israel will not allow Hezbollah to return to southern Lebanese villages

“These are military targets containing underground tunnels and weapon storages.

Our troops found hundreds of RPGs, munitions and anti-tank missiles here. The IDF is currently destroying these weapons above and under the ground.

I have instructed the IDF at all levels to ensure the destruction of [attack infrastructure] and to ensure that terrorists cannot return to these places.

This is essential in order to ensure the safety of Israel’s northern communities.”