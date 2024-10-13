U.S. report: Israel will not strike Iranian nuclear sites | LIVE BLOG
IDF confirms rockets fired towards Haifa, Israel's ground operations in Lebanon expands amid wait for Israeli response to Iranian attack
American officials believe Israel has refined its list of targets for retaliation following Iran's large-scale ballistic missile attack two weeks ago and does not plan to target Iran's nuclear facilities, according to NBC News.
The report indicates that Israel is preparing to strike Iranian military and energy infrastructure. However, a final decision on the specific sites has not yet been made.
Pentagon announces deployment of a high-altitude air defense battery to Israel
Gallant says Israel will not allow Hezbollah to return to southern Lebanese villages
“These are military targets containing underground tunnels and weapon storages.
Our troops found hundreds of RPGs, munitions and anti-tank missiles here. The IDF is currently destroying these weapons above and under the ground.
I have instructed the IDF at all levels to ensure the destruction of [attack infrastructure] and to ensure that terrorists cannot return to these places.
This is essential in order to ensure the safety of Israel’s northern communities.”
Sirens indicating possible drone attack sound in Nahariya
25 Israeli soldiers wounded by rocket fire in two different attacks
Saudi Arabia condemns Israel’s decision to turn Jerusalem headquarters of UNRWA into apartments
"The Kingdom’s rejection of the continued blatant Israeli violations of international laws and resolutions, and its systematic political and military targeting of the United Nations agencies and its relief organizations
The Kingdom also rejects the continued endangerment of the lives of relief workers, expressing its support for UNRWA in its humanitarian mission to provide relief to Palestinian refugees"
Rocket alarms sound in Zar'it and Shtula in northern Israel
Sirens sound in Metula by the Israel-Lebanon border
Lebanon says it "condemns" Netanyahu's call to evacuate UN peacekeepers from border
Sirens sound in the upper Galilee in northern Israel
IDF: As of 15:00, approximately 115 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization have crossed from Lebanon into Israel today (Sunday, October 13th)
About 30 rockets fired in the last barrage towards the Galilee in northern Israel
No casualties reported
Sirens sound in the central Galilee area in northern Israel
Netanyahu asks UN Secretary-General to remove UNIFIL soldiers from southern Lebanon
"I want to contact the UN Secretary-General directly from here, it is time for you to remove UNIFIL from Hezbollah's strongholds and from the combat zones. The IDF has asked for this repeatedly, and it has been repeatedly refused, all of which is aimed at providing a human shield to Hezbollah terrorists. Your refusal to evacuate the UNIFIL soldiers makes them hostages of Hezbollah. It endangers both them and the lives of our soldiers.
We regret the harm caused to the UNIFIL soldiers and we are doing everything in our power to prevent this harm. But the simple and obvious way to ensure this is to simply get them out of the danger zone.
Mr. Secretary General, get the UNIFIL forces out of harm's way. It should be done right now, immediately."
Sirens sound in the Upper Galilee area in northern Israel
National day of mourning for Oct 7 will be held on Hebrew date
The date set by the Knesset will be marked close to Simchat Torah, when the massacre took place
Israeli tanks reach northern edge of Gaza City - local Palestinian reports
IDF: 2 soldiers seriously wounded in southern Lebanon
Rocket sirens blare in the Western Galilee
IDF Arabic-language spokesman posts message warning evacuated residents of southern Lebanon to not return home
