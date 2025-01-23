Israel asks US for delay in withdrawal from South Lebanon

As the 60-day ceasefire period comes to an end, Israel has requested an additional delay from the United States for its withdrawal from South Lebanon, with a crucial meeting to be held Thursday evening between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Strong US pressure has been placed on Israel for its withdrawal within the agreed deadlines. However, senior Israeli security officials criticize the slow redeployment of the Lebanese army south of the Litani River.

A Western official in Beirut, speaking to Israel's national broadcaster Kan, believes that "the Israeli forces will not completely withdraw from Lebanese territory by this Sunday." He said that "the messages transmitted by the IDF to international bodies in Lebanon in recent days are not unambiguous."

Major General Ori Gordin, commander of the Northern Command, revealed to the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that Hezbollah has committed "hundreds of violations" since the ceasefire came into effect late last November. Even more worrying, he asserts that "the Lebanese army, which is supposed to enforce the ceasefire, is supporting the terrorist organization, particularly in areas where the commanders and units are Shiite."

Military representatives, during a closed-door session at the Knesset this week, noted the presence of Hezbollah weapons infrastructure and forces in areas prohibited by the agreement. Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer spoke with US national security advisor Mike Waltz to discuss a possible extension of the ceasefire.

The IDF has already begun a partial withdrawal at the beginning of January from the western area of southern Lebanon, notably evacuating the "Shiite ridge" including Alma al-Shaab, Al-Dhayra, and several other localities.