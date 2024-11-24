Israel attacks Hezbollah command centers in Beirut's Dahieh neighborhood

The Israel Defense Forces said that Hezbollah command centers had been attacked in Beirut's Dahieh neighborhood.

The IDF stressed that these centers were "deliberately embedded between civilian buildings" in the Dahieh, where Hezbollah directed attacks against Israel.

Earlier, footage from the neighborhood showed smoke rising after alleged Israeli strikes.

The IDF noted that these command centers are yet another "example of how the Hezbollah terrorist organization cynically uses the Lebanese civilian population as a human shield."

"Prior to the strikes, numerous steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including collecting prior intelligence, leveraging aerial surveillance, and issuing advance warnings to the civilian population in the area," the IDF said.