Israel braces for Hezbollah retaliation after wave of attacks on devices | LIVE BLOG
The Japanese company that produces the walkie-talkies that exploded in the possession of Hezbollah operatives said an investigation is underway
Israel - Hamas War day 348: If Lebanese accusations are true, Israel scored a deep blow against Hezbollah with two waves of attacks on the terrorist group, detonating explosives hidden inside the communication devices distributed to operatives on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Hezbollah vowed to exact a heavy blood price for the attack. Nine were killed and some 300 were wounded on Wednesday as two-way radios blew up, a day after a similar attack targeted pagers. A dozen people were killed, and thousands wounded in the first attack.
The Taiwanese pager company whose products exploded on Tuesday said that the devices were not actually made by the company, but rather another firm that made them under a licensing agreement.
As for the Japanese company that produced the walkie-talkies that blew up on Wednesday,
Israel, meanwhile, has moved the 98th Division fighting in the Gaza Strip to the northern border.
Israelis wounded in Hezbollah attack on Western Galilee, 2nd of day - reports
Israeli recruited by Iran in plot to kill Netanyahu, Gallant
Vehicle hit by Hezbollah attack in northern Israel, several wounded
Cyber attack terrorizes Israeli civilians receiving messages on phones
Overnight, Israeli citizens received stressful messages, some of which impersonated legitimate authorities, that include harmful links, said the National Cyber Security Authority. This was an attempt by Israel's enemies to create panic.
Israeli citizens are urged to be more alert, treat links do not appear to be from official sources, not to click on them, block the number, and report by dialing 119. If in doubt - double check directly through recognized and official channels, the cyber authority said.
Preliminary report: Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon scores direct hit in northern Israel
Gantz spoke to Austin for 3rd time in 2 days as regional war looms