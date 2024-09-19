Israel - Hamas War day 348: If Lebanese accusations are true, Israel scored a deep blow against Hezbollah with two waves of attacks on the terrorist group, detonating explosives hidden inside the communication devices distributed to operatives on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hezbollah vowed to exact a heavy blood price for the attack. Nine were killed and some 300 were wounded on Wednesday as two-way radios blew up, a day after a similar attack targeted pagers. A dozen people were killed, and thousands wounded in the first attack.

The Taiwanese pager company whose products exploded on Tuesday said that the devices were not actually made by the company, but rather another firm that made them under a licensing agreement.

As for the Japanese company that produced the walkie-talkies that blew up on Wednesday,

Israel, meanwhile, has moved the 98th Division fighting in the Gaza Strip to the northern border.

