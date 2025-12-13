Israel condemns UN resolution calling it to cooperate with UNRWA

"Israel will continue to protect its citizens and will not cooperate with an organization that supports terrorism," says Israeli envoy to the UN Danny Danon

i24NEWS
2 min read
Israel's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Danny Danon speaks during a Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters
Israel's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Danny Danon speaks during a Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters

The UN General Assembly on Friday approved, by a majority of 139 countries voting in favor, 12 against, and 19 abstaining, a resolution calling on Israel to cooperate with UN bodies led by UNRWA.

Video poster
UNRWA faces U.S. terror label: U.S. considers sanctions against Palestinian refugee agency

Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon said in response to the resolution passing that "No resolution will change Israel's position not to cooperate with UNRWA. UNRWA is an organization that supports terrorism, where its employees have taken part in the kidnappings and murder of Israelis, while also collaborating with terrorists." 

Video poster
ICJ: Israel must facilitate UN aid schemes in Gaza

"I welcome the initiatives of countries that are working to expose the infiltration of terrorism into this rotten organization," the official added. "Israel will continue to protect its citizens and will not cooperate with an organization that supports terrorism."

The resolution comes as officials in the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump are said to be in advanced discussions over the possibility of imposing terrorism-related sanctions on UNRWA. 

