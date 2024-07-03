Over 100 rockets target northern Israel after major Hezbollah commander killed in IDF strike | LIVE BLOG
Hezbollah said the leader of its regional Aziz unit, Abu Ali Nasr, was killed in an airstrike on Tyre in southern Lebanon
Israel - Hamas War day 269: A reported airstrike near the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon killed Abu Ali Nasr, the commander of the Hezbollah group's Aziz unit. This is the second regional command leader who has been killed in southern Lebanon, after the Nasr unit, whose commander Taleb Abdullah was killed in an Israeli strike last month.
Meanwhile in Israel, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas terrorist organizations praised a stabbing attack that killed an Israeli and wounded another at a mall in the northern city of Karmiel earlier this morning. The perpetrator was an Arab-Israeli from a village nearby.
Palestinian sources also said a Palestinian terrorist was killed in IDF operations in Jenin.
For Tuesday's updates, CLICK HERE
To read more stories and in-depth analysis
🚨Sirens continue in Kfar Szold, Western Galilee
Hezbollah says more than 100 rockets fired in response to killing of commander
🚨Sirens in Golan Heights, Upper Galilee region
IDF confirms targeted killing of Hezbollah commander
https://x.com/i/web/status/1808514537047437376
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
🚨 Upper Galilee: Sirens triggered by Hezbollah attack in northern Israel
🚨 Sirens in Western Galilee region of northern Israel
Home hit in southern Israel by rocket, no reports of casualties
Hezbollah confirms that major commander was killed in Israeli airstrike
🚨 Sirens sound in southern Israel
🚨 Sirens sound in northern Israel amid rocket threat from Hezbollah
Netanyahu meets US Congressman Joshua Gottheimer