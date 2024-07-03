Israel - Hamas War day 269: A reported airstrike near the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon killed Abu Ali Nasr, the commander of the Hezbollah group's Aziz unit. This is the second regional command leader who has been killed in southern Lebanon, after the Nasr unit, whose commander Taleb Abdullah was killed in an Israeli strike last month.

Meanwhile in Israel, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas terrorist organizations praised a stabbing attack that killed an Israeli and wounded another at a mall in the northern city of Karmiel earlier this morning. The perpetrator was an Arab-Israeli from a village nearby.

Palestinian sources also said a Palestinian terrorist was killed in IDF operations in Jenin.

