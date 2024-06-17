Israel criticizes United Nations over unused Gaza aid route

Israel has expressed frustration with the United Nations, claiming the international body has not yet taken full advantage of a newly established route designed to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military announced a "tactical pause" in daytime fighting along roads leading from a primary goods crossing to a north-south highway. This pause aims to address a significant backlog of aid waiting for pickup on the Gazan side of the crossing.

“We have not seen the UN take full advantage of this step,” said Shimon Freedman, a spokesman for COGAT, the Israeli defense body that oversees aid distribution in Gaza. Freedman made these remarks during a briefing for reporters at the Kerem Shalom crossing.

However, Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office, reported that workers on the ground could not use the route yesterday due to a breakdown in law and order within the territory.

At the briefing, Israeli officials did not disclose the number of trucks that have utilized the new route. Freedman emphasized that the route will have a military presence to ensure safety. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesperson, confirmed that Israel would "make sure the road is safe."

IDF Spokesperson

Israeli authorities have repeatedly stated that the lack of aid reaching desperate Palestinians in Gaza is due to the UN's failure to distribute supplies effectively within the conflict-ridden territory.

Conversely, the UN has criticized Israel for enforcing what they describe as unnecessary and prolonged inspection procedures at the crossing.

IDF Spokesperson

They also cite ongoing fighting in Gaza, alongside violence and truck looting, as significant obstacles to their distribution efforts.

Freedman noted that more than 1,000 trucks on the Gaza side of the crossing are waiting to be picked up for delivery.