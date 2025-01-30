Israel delays release of terrorists until safety of freed hostages ensured

Israel blasted the manner captives Arbel Yehuda (29) and Gadi Moses (80) were transferred Thursday to the hands of the Red Cross in the Gaza Strip, surrounded by jeering masses that endangered them and appeared panicked.

In response, Israel ordered a bus carrying Palestian prisoners slated for release to turn around and head back to Ofer Prison.

The crowd even slowed down the transfer when they blocked the Red Cross vehicles from moving smoothly. i24NEWS learned that Israel sent a sharp message to mediators, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also expressed anger.

"I view with utmost severity the shocking scenes during the release of our hostages," he said. "This is additional proof of the inconceivable brutality of the Hamas terrorist organization."

Netanyahu demanded "that the mediators make certain that such terrible scenes do not recur, and guarantee the safety of our hostages. Whoever dares to harm our hostages will pay the price."

Yehuda, Moses, and five additional Thai citizens –Thenna Pongsak, Sathian Suwannakham, Sriaoun Watchara, Seathao Bannawat, and Rumnao Surasak – arrived in Israel. This comes a few hours after Agam Berger, an IDF observation soldier captured in Nahal Oz, was released.