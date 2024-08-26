Israel delivers thousands of polio vaccine doses to Gaza Strip

Medical officials in the Gaza Strip announced on Monday that the first shipment of polio vaccines arrived for storage in warehouses. The goal is for the vaccines to be used as part of a campaign by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), following the first diagnosis of the virus in Gaza in 25 years, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, a 10-month-old baby infected with polio was identified about a week ago in the city of Deir al-Balah.

This first shipment, sent by the Israel Defense Forces Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) via the Kerem Shalom terminal, includes 25,100 vials of serum allowing 1.26 million people to be vaccinated. An additional 365,000 doses are expected in the coming days.

In the coming days, international and local medical teams will administer the serum to children who are not yet vaccinated. The vaccination campaign overseen by the international community will be conducted in coordination with the Israeli army, as part of humanitarian pauses that will allow the population to go to various authorized medical centers.

According to WHO, about 90 percent of the population of Gaza was vaccinated against polio in the first quarter of 2024.