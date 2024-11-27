IDF arrests 4 Hezbollah terrorists, including commander in southern Lebanon

Israeli forces arrests four Hezbollah terrorists in IDF-controlled areas on Wednesday, according to the Prime Minister's Office, hours after a ceasefire went into effect. The statement said that the IDF will work to thwart any violation of the ceasefire.

This comes after the military opened fire, warning shots in several areas of southern Lebanon as suspects approached military positions.

This comes after the IDF Arabic spokesperson, Colonel Avichay Adraee, warned residents of southern Lebanon not to return to their homes until the army clears forces out. The ceasefire stipulates that the IDF has up to 60 days to withdraw after advancing to the Litani River.

"The forces are deployed in southern Lebanon, and will respond with fire to any violation of the ceasefire agreement."

Another incident recorded in recent hours since the ceasefire took effect, included IDF forces firing at several vehicles traveling in an area off-limits to traffic in Lebanese territory. The IDF emphasized in response that "the IDF will act against anyone who tries to violate the ceasefire agreement, and will not allow harm to the security of Israeli residents."

Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF to "act assertively and uncompromisingly against such phenomena. Every identified Hezbollah man approaching restricted access areas should be arrested, and if they threaten the IDF forces they should be harmed."

Footage on social media showed Lebanese men riding motorcycles on their way back to Beirut's southern Dahieh neighborhood, a Hezbollah stronghold, while waving Hezbollah flags.

In addition, a Lebanese man was seen approaching the security barrier with northern Israel's Metula. Other videos showed Lebanese tearing off Israeli flags soldiers had put up.

Contradicting statements were released by Lebanese officials, as Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri encouraged residents to return to their homes in the south.

"The recent period was the most dangerous that Lebanon has experienced, which threatened the land, the people and its heritage - return to all the villages," said Berri, of the Hezbollah-allied and Shiite Amal Party. "One must return, rebuild, and build the territory. Return and restore life to them, those that the enemy tried to destroy."

The army, on the other hand, warned civilians to exercise patience amid the threat of IDF troops still deployed and unexploded ordnance. An army statement called "on the citizens to show patience on their return to the frontline villages, where the IDF entered, and to wait for their withdrawal in accordance with the ceasefire agreement. You should listen to the instructions of the scattered military units in the area to keep your security."